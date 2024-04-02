LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Head to Head Comparison

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.84 billion 0.16 $150.14 million $0.86 2.09 BTCS $1.34 million 19.91 $7.82 million $0.56 3.04

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LexinFintech and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 0 0 2.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $2.66, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. Given BTCS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.15% 11.24% 4.46% BTCS 583.51% -38.81% -31.40%

Volatility & Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats LexinFintech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

