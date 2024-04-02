Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.25.

LII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens upgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $484.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.54. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $501.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

