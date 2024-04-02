LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Down 35.9% Over Last Week

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $40,169.01 and approximately $170.88 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

