Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Henrietta Baldock Acquires 958 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,433.32 ($3,054.63).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Henrietta Baldock purchased 992 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.40 ($3,050.97).

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.15). 12,288,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,778,772. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,634.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 236.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.63 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 5.96%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28,571.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGEN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.22) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.63) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.80 ($3.86).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

