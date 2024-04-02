Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49. 4,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 16,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.12.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

