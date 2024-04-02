KORE Group (KORE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd.

KORE Group Stock Down 9.4 %

KORE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. 84,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,035. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

Further Reading

