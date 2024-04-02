Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Down 6.5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 532,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,276,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

