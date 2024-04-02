Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Trading Up 2.3%

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.36. Approximately 17,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 443,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

