Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $473.45 and last traded at $474.41. 152,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 179,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 8.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $477.01 and a 200-day moving average of $411.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

