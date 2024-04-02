Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 10,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

KGC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,982,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 353.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.