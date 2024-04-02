Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.24. 509,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,444,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after buying an additional 1,223,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

