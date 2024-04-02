Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
