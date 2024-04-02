Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 151,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 120,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KVUE traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. 2,199,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,592. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

