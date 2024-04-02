KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

KE Trading Up 4.3 %

BEKE stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. KE has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC dropped their target price on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Report on BEKE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.