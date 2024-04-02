Julie A. Barr Buys 94 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £496.32 ($623.05).
A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON:BAG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 587 ($7.37). The stock had a trading volume of 107,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,933. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 446 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 591.75 ($7.43). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 539.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.54. The company has a market cap of £657.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,333.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
