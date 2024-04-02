JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Requisite Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 7.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,244,000 after purchasing an additional 593,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190,121 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 5,232,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,414. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

