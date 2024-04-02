JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 522,642 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,415,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,544,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,265,000 after buying an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after buying an additional 216,146 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 179,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1449 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.