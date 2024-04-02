JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 18,810,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,655. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $572.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

