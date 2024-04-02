Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

