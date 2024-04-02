JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $268.02 million and $29.31 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,165,734 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

