JMP Securities Lowers Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target to $4.25

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Shares of Mondee stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.05. Mondee has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $13.20.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOND. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondee by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $17,512,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee in the second quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Mondee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

