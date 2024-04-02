Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $401.00

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 401 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.15), with a volume of 8622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.40).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,158.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 432.94.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 5,135.14%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

