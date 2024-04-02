Jeffrey Gennette Sells 30,090 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gennette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Macy's alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $397,670.52.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,567 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $1,604,338.14.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of M stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 186.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on M. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.