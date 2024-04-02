JB Capital LLC Sells 47,517 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,517 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

TIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 487,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

