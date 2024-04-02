JB Capital LLC Invests $288,000 in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:HYDB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. 314,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

