JB Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 53.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,416. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

