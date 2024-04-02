JB Capital LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.08. 70,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,619. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

