JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JB Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $180.05. 179,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

