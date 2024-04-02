JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. 41,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.73.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

