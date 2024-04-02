JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,260,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,380,000 after acquiring an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flowserve by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,065,000 after purchasing an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. 167,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.