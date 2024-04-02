JB Capital LLC Buys 2,989 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $17,866,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $18,037,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,050. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.