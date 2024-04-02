JB Capital LLC Buys 2,899 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

US Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

