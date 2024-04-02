JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.50. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

