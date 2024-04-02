JB Capital LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $278.42. The stock had a trading volume of 326,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,179. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

