JB Capital LLC Acquires 124 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.08. The stock had a trading volume of 465,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

