Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 6.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.84 and last traded at $35.16. 152,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 702,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 721.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

