Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $149.80. 339,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

