Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Itron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Itron

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,418,844.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $547,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Itron by 240.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. Itron has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.48. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $577.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Itron will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.