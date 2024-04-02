iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after purchasing an additional 529,576 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,521,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. 6,063,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,416. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

