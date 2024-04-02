iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

ITA traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 685,785 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

