iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after buying an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,270. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

