iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,051,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after acquiring an additional 355,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $184.30. 573,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

