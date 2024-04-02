iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.19. The stock had a trading volume of 570,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,799. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

