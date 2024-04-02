iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.05. 85,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,827. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

