iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 71,604 shares.The stock last traded at $125.73 and had previously closed at $127.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.