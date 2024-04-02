iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.18. 401,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,958. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

