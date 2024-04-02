iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.23 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

