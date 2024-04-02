iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 94,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 235,444 shares.The stock last traded at $143.12 and had previously closed at $144.50.

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

