iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

