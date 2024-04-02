iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 134.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,844 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 3.1% of Solstein Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 9,548,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,850,176. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.20 and a one year high of $72.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.